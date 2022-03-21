The West wrestles with how to end Putin’s war through diplomacy
President Biden heads to Brussels Thursday for a NATO meeting to address Russia’s war in Ukraine. MSNBC Political Analyst Richard Stengel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the diplomatic path to end Putin’s war of choice. March 21, 2022
