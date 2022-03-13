The war’s toll on Ukrainian women and children

Russian forces have ramped up attacks on Ukrainian civilians, striking maternity ward and children's hospital in Mariupol, killing three people, including one child. Gregg Ramm, head of Humanitarian Response for Save the Children, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how conflicts like the one in Ukraine particularly affect women and children, the best ways to protect these vulnerable refugees from trafficking, and the next steps to provide aid to those in need.March 13, 2022