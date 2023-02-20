The U.S. fight to maintain bipartisan support in aiding Ukraine

President Biden will travel to Poland to mark one year of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Amid the grim milestone, the war has no end in sight and U.S. officials are urging they will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. American Voices guest host Michael Steele is joined by Co-Founder of the Lincoln Project, Rick Wilson, and MSNBC Military Analyst, retired Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty, to discuss the fight for bipartisan support to continue aiding Ukraine, increased calls to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, and why some Republican lawmakers appear to be fans of autocratic leaders like President Putin. Feb. 20, 2023