IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Black Girl Freedom Week: It’s time we invest in Black girls

    05:10

  • Trump special counsel on a subpoena spree

    04:12

  • Change could be coming to Michigan

    03:57

  • House republicans stalled on key agenda items

    03:41
  • Now Playing

    The U.S. fight to maintain bipartisan support in aiding Ukraine

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    How to help men admit when they need help

    04:02

  • MSU professor on mass shooting: ‘You don’t think it’s going to happen here, and then it does’

    04:13

  • Striking the right message on immigration

    04:23

  • Lawsuit: Fox News hosts knew Trump’s election lies were bogus

    02:32

  • Black business owner strives for 'reverse gentrification'

    03:13

  • Kentucky Republicans strip away rights from trans youth

    03:27

  • Nearing 1 year of war, U.S. accuses Russia of committing crimes against humanity in Ukraine

    03:03

  • New York Times criticized for anti-transgender coverage

    02:48

  • Bad Bunny's [Spanish] performance shows institutions are failing to keep up with the new mainstream

    03:40

  • Why eating culturally relevant foods is important

    03:53

  • How Michael Cohen’s testimony could help take down Trump

    02:17

  • Gov. DeSantis and the future of the Republican Party

    03:29

  • House Republicans ramp up investigations into political rivals

    03:26

  • Race relations expert explains why it’s important to understand the history of American racism  

    06:11

  • House GOP pushes forward with investigation into 'weaponization' of federal government

    03:47

American Voices

The U.S. fight to maintain bipartisan support in aiding Ukraine

03:44

President Biden will travel to Poland to mark one year of Russia’s war in Ukraine. Amid the grim milestone, the war has no end in sight and U.S. officials are urging they will continue to support Ukraine for as long as it takes. American Voices guest host Michael Steele is joined by Co-Founder of the Lincoln Project, Rick Wilson, and MSNBC Military Analyst, retired Lt. Gen. Stephen Twitty, to discuss the fight for bipartisan support to continue aiding Ukraine, increased calls to designate Russia a state sponsor of terrorism, and why some Republican lawmakers appear to be fans of autocratic leaders like President Putin. Feb. 20, 2023

  • Black Girl Freedom Week: It’s time we invest in Black girls

    05:10

  • Trump special counsel on a subpoena spree

    04:12

  • Change could be coming to Michigan

    03:57

  • House republicans stalled on key agenda items

    03:41
  • Now Playing

    The U.S. fight to maintain bipartisan support in aiding Ukraine

    03:44
  • UP NEXT

    How to help men admit when they need help

    04:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All