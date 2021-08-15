The Taliban continues to swiftly advance in Afghanistan as Biden doubles down on his decision to withdraw all U.S. troops

The Taliban’s offensive in Afghanistan has been swift. They've captured more than half of the regional capitals in just a week. That includes the last northern stronghold in the Balkh province. Brett Bruen, President of Global Situation Room and former diplomat who served as Director of Global Engagement at the White House, and Evelyn Farkas, former senior advisor to the Supreme Allied Commander of NATO, joined American voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss what if anything could have been done by the U.S. to prevent this swift takeover.Aug. 15, 2021