  • Voto Latino announces campaign to hold Sen. Sinema 'accountable'

    03:33
  • Now Playing

    The sprawling plot to overturn Biden’s election victory

    06:58
  • UP NEXT

    Conflicting reports surround Tom Brady's NFL future

    04:42

  • Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee

    07:07

  • How Generation Z is saving America

    05:29

  • Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State

    05:05

  • Jan. 6 Committee in talks with former AG Barr as it requests testimony from Ivanka Trump

    08:07

  • States attempt to restrict teaching about race

    06:16

  • ‘Everyone’s life still feels like it’s in chaos’: New poll reveals Americans’ pessimism

    10:54

  • Ivanka Trump’s chance to stand up for American democracy

    07:58

  • Sen. Mitch McConnell suggests black voters are different from Americans

    06:07

  • Rep. Barbara Lee: Threat to Roe v. Wade is a ‘wake-up call’

    04:53

  • A Democratic Strategist hits the road to register Texas voters amid new restrictions: 'Even I’m confused'

    06:08

  • 'We’re going to wake up in a post-Roe world': The fight intensifies for reproductive rights

    06:28

  • ‘This was a coup d’etat’: Trump planned to seize power using military, fake electors

    08:50

  • DOJ announces a new unit to combat domestic terrorism but few details on how it will function 

    02:46

  • Democrats are optimistic voting rights legislation can pass despite the grim outlook

    04:15

  • Turning negative internet posts into empowering poetry

    04:34

  • Saving our planet and the right to vote

    01:58

  • Follow the money trail that led to the insurrection

    02:31

American Voices

The sprawling plot to overturn Biden’s election victory

06:58

The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot subpoenaed 14 of so-called “alternate electors” in seven battleground states. The phony electors falsely claimed Trump won their states in an attempt to subvert American democracy. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the next steps forward in the widening investigation. Jan. 30, 2022

