The sprawling plot to overturn Biden’s election victory
06:58
Share this -
copied
The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol riot subpoenaed 14 of so-called “alternate electors” in seven battleground states. The phony electors falsely claimed Trump won their states in an attempt to subvert American democracy. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez and her political panel discuss the next steps forward in the widening investigation. Jan. 30, 2022
Voto Latino announces campaign to hold Sen. Sinema 'accountable'
03:33
Now Playing
The sprawling plot to overturn Biden’s election victory
06:58
UP NEXT
Conflicting reports surround Tom Brady's NFL future
04:42
Former AG William Barr has met 'voluntarily' with Jan. 6 committee
07:07
How Generation Z is saving America
05:29
Former Maricopa County Recorder runs for Arizona Secretary of State