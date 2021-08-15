The sociopolitical problems Haiti is dealing with amid deadly earthquake

A 7.2 earthquake in Haiti killed at least 300 people and injured over 2-thousand. Guerline Jozef, Founder and Executive Director of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, and Macollvie Neel, Managing Editor of the Haitian Times, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the situation in Haiti and what help the country needs amid the other sociopolitical issues the country is grappling with. Aug. 15, 2021