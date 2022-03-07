The role of Western leaders amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine
04:18
As Russian aggression intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging western leaders for more aid as Sec. of State Antony Blinken says NATO countries have a green light to send fighter jets to Ukraine. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the next moves by Congress to help Ukraine amid a growing humanitarian crisis, the reports of diplomatic efforts between U.S. officials and Venezuela’s president, and the concerns over detained WNBA star Brittney Griner. March 7, 2022
