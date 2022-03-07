The role of Western leaders amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

As Russian aggression intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging western leaders for more aid as Sec. of State Antony Blinken says NATO countries have a green light to send fighter jets to Ukraine. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the next moves by Congress to help Ukraine amid a growing humanitarian crisis, the reports of diplomatic efforts between U.S. officials and Venezuela’s president, and the concerns over detained WNBA star Brittney Griner. March 7, 2022