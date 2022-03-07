IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Alexander Vindman: America must do more to help Ukraine

    07:08

  • Zelenskyy condemns 'silence' from the West as Russia further invades Ukraine

    07:41

  • U.S. moves to win over Putin Allies 

    05:08
    The role of Western leaders amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

    04:18
    TikTok suspends livestreams, uploads from Russia

    04:53

  • Zelenskyy urges Western leaders for most support

    01:28

  • National Security Analyst weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict

    05:24

  • Ukraine-Russia war will be 'more difficult to watch in the weeks to come'

    05:23

  • The diplomatic path forward to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

    04:53

  • Rep. Boyle: Ukraine aid should get there quickly

    05:05

  • Fears of larger Russian cyber attacks loom

    04:55

  • Inside Putin’s mindset as Russian forces ramp up attacks in Ukraine

    09:07

  • Why sending NATO troops to Ukraine would help Putin stay in power

    04:05

  • Nuclear threat looms in Ukraine

    05:35

  • 'Only the tip of the iceberg': Addressing the refugee crisis in Ukraine

    05:06

  • Video appears to show Brittney Griner at Moscow airport before being detained

    02:53

  • Ahead of primary, Texas ballot rejections spike after new voting laws

    05:39

  • GOP struggles to find right message on Russia as Trump calls Putin ‘smart’

    06:45

  • Ukrainians mount fierce defense against Russian forces

    06:16

  • 'It is absolutely troubling': Texans navigate new voting laws ahead of primary

    05:44

The role of Western leaders amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

As Russian aggression intensifies, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is urging western leaders for more aid as Sec. of State Antony Blinken says NATO countries have a green light to send fighter jets to Ukraine. Rep. Joaquin Castro (D-TX), who serves on the House Foreign Affairs Committee, joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the next moves by Congress to help Ukraine amid a growing humanitarian crisis, the reports of diplomatic efforts between U.S. officials and Venezuela’s president, and the concerns over detained WNBA star Brittney Griner.  March 7, 2022

