The road ahead for the Build Back Better agenda

Now that the bipartisan infrastructure deal has passed through congress, democrats are focusing on the road ahead for Build Back Better. They’ve agreed to vote on the that social spending bill by the week of Nov. 15th. But only if the Congressional Budget Office report matches The White House’s $1.75T estimate on the bill’s cost. The co-chair of the Congressional Black Caucus Congressman Steven Horsford joined Alicia Menendez on American Voices to discuss the role the caucus played in getting the infrastructure bill passed. He also discusses the path forward for Build Back Better. Nov. 8, 2021