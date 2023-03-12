The Rise of White Supremacist Propaganda in America

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Far-right extremism is still on the rise in America. A report by the Anti-Defamation League found that incidents involving White Supremacist Propaganda rose by a shocking 38% in 2022. That number will probably grow higher as we get closer to the 2024 Presidential Election. MSNBC National Security Analyst Frank Figliuzzi breaks down these numbers with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.March 12, 2023

