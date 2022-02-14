New York’s Rikers Island Jail Complex is notorious for violence and neglect. But those issues have only gotten worse during the pandemic, with 15 inmates dying last year. MSNBC's Alicia Menendez and her panel take a look at what’s happening inside Rikers Island and whether the problems there can be fixed. Feb. 14, 2022
The Rikers Island crisis is only getting worse
