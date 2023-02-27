IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How a federal judge in Texas could block access to abortion medication nationwide

    04:16
  • Now Playing

    The right to seek asylum tested by new Biden policy

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    Comedian Aida Rodriguez Looks To Empower All Voices

    05:33

  • Depression among teen girls is on the rise

    04:39

  • Mom of Oxford Shooting Survivor reflects on MSU shooting

    04:34

  • Trump claims he ‘did nothing wrong’ as nation waits for charging decisions in Georgia election probe

    02:49

  • 'It’s plain wrong': Biden Administration implements new border restrictions

    03:35

  • Jewel’s new app brings mental healthcare into the metaverse

    05:14

  • Trump’s shifting narrative on the Georgia investigation into possible election interference

    04:25

  • Meet the new Michigan GOP chair: An election denier who believes in demons

    03:27

  • Nikki Haley avoids criticism of Donald Trump as she launches 2024 bid for the White House

    03:42

  • Trump vows to expand death penalty if re-elected

    05:31

  • Black Girl Freedom Week: It’s time we invest in Black girls

    05:10

  • Trump special counsel on a subpoena spree

    04:12

  • Change could be coming to Michigan

    03:57

  • House Republicans stalled on key agenda items

    03:41

  • The U.S. fight to maintain bipartisan support in aiding Ukraine

    03:44

  • How to help men admit when they need help

    04:02

  • MSU professor on mass shooting: ‘You don’t think it’s going to happen here, and then it does’

    04:13

  • Striking the right message on immigration

    04:23

American Voices

The right to seek asylum tested by new Biden policy

04:36

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Alida Garcia, Vice President of advocacy at FWD.us,to discuss the Biden Administration’s new border restrictions and why she says it makes it nearly impossible for migrants to seek asylum.Feb. 27, 2023

  • How a federal judge in Texas could block access to abortion medication nationwide

    04:16
  • Now Playing

    The right to seek asylum tested by new Biden policy

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    Comedian Aida Rodriguez Looks To Empower All Voices

    05:33

  • Depression among teen girls is on the rise

    04:39

  • Mom of Oxford Shooting Survivor reflects on MSU shooting

    04:34

  • Trump claims he ‘did nothing wrong’ as nation waits for charging decisions in Georgia election probe

    02:49

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All