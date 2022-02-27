The push to punish Putin amid Ukraine invasion

As the United States and its allies move to place economic sanctions affecting President Putin and Russia, Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-CA) joins MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez to discuss the deep impacts of these sanctions, what more can be done to defend Ukraine and how the U.S. needs to ramp up asylum efforts to help displaced Ukrainians. Feb. 27, 2022
