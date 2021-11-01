The push for voting rights ahead of pivotal gubernatorial races

The Virginia gubernatorial race has been viewed as a test run to see the effects of partisan poll watchers at voting locations, stemming from the Republican push for “election integrity” in the state. Meanwhile, Senate Republicans have blocked federal voting legislation from moving forward. MSNBC’s Zerlina Maxwell is joined by Former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick, the Co-Chair of American Bridge 21st Century. They discuss the impact of poll watching on voters of color, the importance of voter empowerment amid the passage of voter restrictions across several states, and the need for federal voting rights legislation. Nov. 1, 2021