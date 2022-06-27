IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    The public health crisis facing black women with Roe overturned

The public health crisis facing black women with Roe overturned

Rep. Ayanna Pressley(D-MA) joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss why she and other Congresswomen are calling on President Biden to declare a public health emergency over the lack of abortion access for women and how it disproportionately affects the black community. June 27, 2022

