    The political and security risks as Israel fights back against Hamas

    Hamas attack on Israel exposes intel failures

American Voices

The political and security risks as Israel fights back against Hamas

04:16

MNSBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC Military Analyst Col. Jack Jacobs to discuss the fight to bring back the hostages taken in Israel by Hamas, the security risks that Israel now faces, and the political implications for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to fight back in Gaza. Oct. 8, 2023

    The political and security risks as Israel fights back against Hamas

    Hamas attack on Israel exposes intel failures

