IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Young voters want new lawmakers

    04:38
  • Now Playing

    The plot to sabotage American elections

    03:27
  • UP NEXT

    OBGYN weighs in on 10-year-old rape/abortion case

    04:17

  • Jan. 6 committee interview former Overstock CEO over ‘Unhinged’ White House meeting

    03:55

  • 'What are they telling us, it can happen again': Lessons learned from former Oath Keeper’s Jan. 6th testimony

    03:12

  • Democrats hope to win more senate seats in order to protect abortion rights

    03:20

  • Jan. 6 committee subpoenas Secret Service over erased text messages

    04:13

  • Judge blocks protections for LGBTQ students and workers

    00:42

  • Jayland Walker’s killing and how it ties into the re-traumatization of black people

    03:31

  • 'The have to do more': The political will to bring home Brittney Griner

    04:01

  • How the FDA can aid the fight for reproduction rights

    03:21

  • Former Trump adviser Steve Bannon ‘willing’ to testify before Jan. 6 committee

    04:35

  • New documentary 'Fair Play' explores the imbalance of household labor

    06:21

  • Elon Musk bows out of Twitter deal

    03:31

  • How the Biden administration can expand access to the abortion pill

    02:36

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell warns not to expect much from Bannon's testimony 

    03:37

  • 'Pay Our Interns' fights for paid internships across all sectors

    02:59

  • Secretaries of state receiving death threats from election deniers

    02:21

  • 'Greg Abbott’s anti-immigrant actions are deadly': Texas Governor tests state authority limits on immigration

    05:42

  • Staying optimistic in the fight for gun safety reform

    02:46

American Voices

The plot to sabotage American elections

03:27

Top elections officials say they’re worried about insider threats against local election systems. Former U.S. Attorney and Gowri Ramachandran with the Brennan Center for Justice joined Katie Phang on American Voices to discuss how states can secure the next election. July 17, 2022

  • Young voters want new lawmakers

    04:38
  • Now Playing

    The plot to sabotage American elections

    03:27
  • UP NEXT

    OBGYN weighs in on 10-year-old rape/abortion case

    04:17

  • Jan. 6 committee interview former Overstock CEO over ‘Unhinged’ White House meeting

    03:55

  • 'What are they telling us, it can happen again': Lessons learned from former Oath Keeper’s Jan. 6th testimony

    03:12

  • Democrats hope to win more senate seats in order to protect abortion rights

    03:20

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All