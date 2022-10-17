The plight for migrants amid new Biden policy, DeSantis flights to Democratic states

Attorney and NBCNews.com contributor Raul Reyes and Executive Director of Florida Rising Andrea Mercado joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez. Reyes and Mercado discuss how the flights of Venezuelan migrants by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Biden administration’s latest policy on Venezuelan asylum seekers can not only affect the pathway to citizenship for these migrants, but also the opinions of Venezuelan voters in Florida. Mercado also weighs in on the continued use of the charged term “invasion” by Republican candidates talking immigration, most recently by Wisconsin Senator Ron Johnson.Oct. 17, 2022