At least 2,000 Haitians seeking asylum at the southern border were deported back to Haiti, against the wishes of immigration advocates who have rung alarms about the instability in the island. Andrew Selee, President of the Migration Policy Institute, and Guerline Jozef, Founder and Executive Director of The Haitian Bridge Alliance joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss solutions to a humanitarian crisis worsened by a broken immigration system.Sept. 26, 2021