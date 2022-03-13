The next steps in helping Ukrainians amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis
03:46
As more Ukrainian refugees flee to neighboring nations, Michael J. Nyenhuis, UNICEF USA's President and CEO, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to break down the most recent hauls of critical medical supplies and aid delivered to help those in need, and what more needs to be done as the humanitarian crisis grows and countries taking in refugees hit a tipping point. March 13, 2022
