  • Some Russians trust state TV over their own relatives in Ukraine

  • U.S. weighs options following Russian oil ban

  • Foreign policy expert says Europe should take notes from Colombia

  • Russia escalates airstrikes across Ukraine

  • Jason Rezaian urges ramped efforts for Brittney Griner

    The next steps in helping Ukrainians amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis

    U.S. lawmakers ponder how best to help Ukraine

  • 'It’s unfathomable': The Ukrainian children affected by Russia’s war

  • Alexander Vindman: America must do more to help Ukraine

  • Zelenskyy condemns 'silence' from the West as Russia further invades Ukraine

  • U.S. moves to win over Putin Allies 

  • The role of Western leaders amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine

  • TikTok suspends livestreams, uploads from Russia

  • Zelenskyy urges Western leaders for most support

  • National Security Analyst weighs in on Russia-Ukraine conflict

  • Ukraine-Russia war will be 'more difficult to watch in the weeks to come'

  • The diplomatic path forward to end Russia’s war in Ukraine

  • Rep. Boyle: Ukraine aid should get there quickly

  • Fears of larger Russian cyber attacks loom

  • Inside Putin’s mindset as Russian forces ramp up attacks in Ukraine

American Voices

The next steps in helping Ukrainians amid an ongoing humanitarian crisis

As more Ukrainian refugees flee to neighboring nations, Michael J. Nyenhuis, UNICEF USA's President and CEO, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to break down the most recent hauls of critical medical supplies and aid delivered to help those in need, and what more needs to be done as the humanitarian crisis grows and countries taking in refugees hit a tipping point.  March 13, 2022

