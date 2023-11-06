The major political headlines one year away from the 2024 presidential election

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds plans to endorse Ron DeSantis, upsetting Donald Trump. New polling from the New York Times shows Trump leading President Biden in five battleground states. And the Washington Post reports that Trump and his allies plan to use the federal government to target their critics if he wins reelection. All of this comes as Republican candidates prepare to take the stage on Wednesday at the third GOP presidential debate in Miami. The Strange Days Podcast host Fernand Amandi and former Republican Representative Carlos Curbelo discuss these developments with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.Nov. 6, 2023