The Mahsa Movement one year later

Today marks one year since the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in Iran. She was arrested for supposedly violating the country’s strict laws requiring women to cover their hair in public and died in police custody. Amini’s death led to demonstrations all across Iran and the world with protesters demanding an end to the law and the country’s Islamic theocracy. Comedian Max Amini and Gissou Nia, founder and director of the Strategic Litigation Project discuss the movement and its aims with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.Sept. 17, 2023