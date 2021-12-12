The hypocrisy of the GOP assault on reproductive rights
08:36
Share this -
copied
Republican lawmakers are backing abortion bans while opposing President Biden’s child care and maternal health policies. Michele Goodwin, Professor of Law at the University of California, Irvine and Senior Correspondent for New York Magazine Irin Carmon joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the hypocrisy on display and the realities of a post-Roe America. Dec. 12, 2021
Justice Sotomayor, the conscious of the supreme court
03:13
How the Birds Aren’t Real conspiracy became a ‘mass coping mechanism’ for Gen Z
04:44
Preserving global democracy is 'challenge of our time'
04:15
The hypocrisy of the GOP assault on reproductive rights
08:36
FEMA helps manage recovery efforts following deadly tornado outbreak
02:23
January 6th Committee finds 'exceptionally interesting and important documents'