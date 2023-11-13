IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

The high stakes of President Biden’s upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping

03:32

Wednesday is a big day for President Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping. They will hold their first meeting in over a year at the APEC summit in San Francisco and tensions between China and the U.S. are at a historic high. NBC Foreign Affairs Contributor Victor Cha discusses the rising stakes with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.Nov. 13, 2023

