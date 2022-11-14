IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections

    06:33

  • Georgia Senate race heads to another runoff election

    03:12

  • Mar-a-Lago investigation looms over Trump’s run for re-election

    03:18
  • Now Playing

    The growing threat of Christian nationalism in American politics

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    'The power of a pissed off generation': How Gen Z boosted Democrats in key races

    03:16

  • Democrats fortify their blue wall in the Southwest

    04:28

  • GOP starts blame game after midterm election flop

    03:44

  • Democracy is on the ballot on Tuesday and fascism lingers in the shadows

    03:26

  • Latino voters could be deciding factor in tight midterm races

    02:29

  • Sen. Cortez Masto on Jan. 6: ‘I’ll never forget that day, and I know who was responsible’

    06:33

  • Senator Mark Kelly warns about the threat to American democracy

    06:07

  • New York Gov. Kathy Hochul addresses crime concerns ahead of election day

    03:12

  • The Human Cost of Republicans Busing Migrants

    03:30

  • “Lost in Panama” podcast digs into mysterious 2014 disappearance of two Dutch women

    03:41

  • Election denier running for Secretary of State in Nevada causes chaos

    02:25

  • The other tight Senate races to watch out for in the midterm elections

    05:42

  • 'This is what violence is': Arizona voters cite voter intimidation ahead of tight races

    03:10

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: ‘Ukraine’s fight for democracy is our fight for democracy’

    03:16

  • NBC News poll shows historic interest in midterm elections

    03:45

  • The success of Siete foods

    01:53

American Voices

The growing threat of Christian nationalism in American politics

06:49

Voters rejected many far-right candidates who embrace Christian nationalism. However, the rising threat of Christian nationalism lives on in American politics. Rev. Dr. Serene Jones and MSNBC Columnist Anthea Butler joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss how some GOP lawmakers are using religion to build power. Nov. 14, 2022

  • Gen Z voters prove to be major force in midterm elections

    06:33

  • Georgia Senate race heads to another runoff election

    03:12

  • Mar-a-Lago investigation looms over Trump’s run for re-election

    03:18
  • Now Playing

    The growing threat of Christian nationalism in American politics

    06:49
  • UP NEXT

    'The power of a pissed off generation': How Gen Z boosted Democrats in key races

    03:16

  • Democrats fortify their blue wall in the Southwest

    04:28

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All