IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • What the Corinthian Colleges case tells us about student loan relief

    03:30

  • Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation encouraging kindness to address nation’s mental health crisis

    06:32

  • How the Jan. 6 hearings will shape the DOJ’s investigation

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    Putin issues new threats over weapons U.S. is sending to Ukraine

    03:32

  • Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

    04:11

  • Addressing America’s gun violence crisis beyond mass shootings

    02:11

  • Jan. 6 hearings to reveal who funded the insurrection

    03:27

  • Tony Nominee Lileana Blain-Cruz on the 'familiar chaos' that led to her remake of "The Skin of Our Teeth"

    04:15

  • New calls for more mental health resources in schools in wake of mass shootings

    02:36

  • Childcare expert says end of free meal program will be “apocalyptic”

    03:15

  • The conservative movement to expand the scope of the Second Amendment

    05:16

  • 'It’s a grim situation': Russia’s war on Ukraine surpasses 100 days

    03:20

  • Texas AG Candidate on why Ken Paxton must go

    03:02

  • Congress works to push through gun reform legislation

    04:08

  • Uvalde victims suing gun manufacturer face long road to justice

    02:50

  • Rep. Swalwell: ‘Frustrating’ to see DOJ drop contempt case against Mark Meadows

    03:43

  • 'We cannot wait for lawmakers to save us': Project Unloaded aims to end gun violence

    02:59

  • 'There’s a tremendous amount of sorrow, anger, frustration': Treating Uvalde’s trauma patients

    04:00

  • How to defeat the NRA’s ‘nonsensical’ talking points

    02:53

American Voices

The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny

04:36

North Carolina Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson told a crowd the reason he owns AR-15s is “in case the government gets too big for its britches.” Elie Mystal with The Nation and MSNBC Contributor Melissa Murray joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the dangers of this extreme devotion to guns. June 6, 2022

  • What the Corinthian Colleges case tells us about student loan relief

    03:30

  • Lady Gaga’s Born This Way Foundation encouraging kindness to address nation’s mental health crisis

    06:32

  • How the Jan. 6 hearings will shape the DOJ’s investigation

    03:35
  • Now Playing

    The growing devotion to guns as a deterrent against government tyranny

    04:36
  • UP NEXT

    Putin issues new threats over weapons U.S. is sending to Ukraine

    03:32

  • Sen. Susan Collins reportedly duped into confirming Justice Kavanaugh

    04:11

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All