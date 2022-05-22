IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

The GOP’s war on reproductive freedom undermines American democracy

04:23

The Republican attack on democracy spans from voting rights to reproductive freedom. Michele Goodwin and Maria Hinojosa joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the GOP push to restrict abortion access. May 22, 2022

