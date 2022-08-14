The GOP’s cruel and tired playbook on immigration

MSNBC political analyst, Julián Castro, joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s continued busing of migrants to Washington, D.C., and New York City. They also talk about the mainstream use of the term “invasion” among Republican candidates in midterm races despite the violent consequences; all of it showcasing the Republican party’s point to make immigration about scoring political points and not about finding humane solutions. Aug. 14, 2022