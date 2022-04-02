The Ginni Thomas saga gets even more interesting

The wife of a Supreme Court Justice texted officials at the highest levels of the Trump administration about overturning the election. She also made frequent appearances at the White House to encourage Trump to hire people she liked. CountryOverParty Founder Matt Dowd and Daily Beast Columnist Asawin Suebsaeng joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the fallout.April 2, 2022
