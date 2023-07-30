The forgotten story of the “Downwinders.”

There’s renewed interest in the Manhattan Project and how Doctor Robert Oppenheimer created the atomic bomb, thanks to the blockbuster film “Oppenheimer.” But the movie does not mention the thousands of New Mexico residents who became sick and died because of the bomb’s fallout. These victims call themselves “downwinders” and are fighting tooth and nail to try to get compensation from the U.S. government. Representative Teresa Leger Fernandez joins American Voices guest host Michael Steele to discuss how she’s striving to make sure the Manhattan Project’s forgotten victims are remembered.July 30, 2023