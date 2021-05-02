The fight for immigration reform holds both parties accountable

In President Joe Biden’s joint address to Congress, he made a point to call on his colleagues to act on immigration reform. Immigration advocates are echoing that call, urging both parties to provide pathways to citizenship, and reform that has been hit by roadblocks over the years. Jess Morales Rocketto, the Executive Director for Care in Action, and Lorella Praeli, the President of Community Change Action and Vice President of Community Change, join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the latest push for reform and the consequences of inaction by lawmakers.