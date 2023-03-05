The exploitation of migrant children in America

There are new details on the NBC News exclusive investigation into child labor. The department of Homeland Security is expanding its investigation into how migrant children wound up working in slaughterhouses across the country. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Lindsay Toczylowski, Executive Director at Immigrant Defenders Law Center, to discuss how America’s broken immigration system can lead to the exploitation of migrant child labor, the fight for accountability and the harsh realities of the legal options for these migrants and their families. March 5, 2023