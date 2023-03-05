IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • How one Southern pastor uses scripture to promote acceptance

    04:17

  • Fox News gave Trump confidential info on Biden campaign, Dominion filing alleges

    04:17
  • Now Playing

    The exploitation of migrant children in America

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll with 62% of the vote

    02:57

  • Rev. William Barber: 'When you block living wages people die'

    06:33

  • Congressman Bowman sends Florida Governor Ron DeSantis anti-racist books

    03:46

  • 'It was my identity': Former ballerina on toxicity in ballet world

    04:15

  • Why Kellyanne Conway could be an ‘incredibly valuable’ witness against Trump

    02:50

  • How a federal judge in Texas could block access to abortion medication nationwide

    04:16

  • The right to seek asylum tested by new Biden policy

    04:36

  • Comedian Aida Rodriguez Looks To Empower All Voices

    05:33

  • Depression among teen girls is on the rise

    04:39

  • Mom of Oxford Shooting Survivor reflects on MSU shooting

    04:34

  • Trump claims he ‘did nothing wrong’ as nation waits for charging decisions in Georgia election probe

    02:49

  • 'It’s plain wrong': Biden Administration implements new border restrictions

    03:35

  • Jewel’s new app brings mental healthcare into the metaverse

    05:14

  • Trump’s shifting narrative on the Georgia investigation into possible election interference

    04:25

  • Meet the new Michigan GOP chair: An election denier who believes in demons

    03:27

  • Nikki Haley avoids criticism of Donald Trump as she launches 2024 bid for the White House

    03:42

  • Trump vows to expand death penalty if re-elected

    05:31

American Voices

The exploitation of migrant children in America

04:18

There are new details on the NBC News exclusive investigation into child labor. The department of Homeland Security is expanding its investigation into how migrant children wound up working in slaughterhouses across the country. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Lindsay Toczylowski, Executive Director at Immigrant Defenders Law Center, to discuss how America’s broken immigration system can lead to the exploitation of migrant child labor, the fight for accountability and the harsh realities of the legal options for these migrants and their families. March 5, 2023

  • How one Southern pastor uses scripture to promote acceptance

    04:17

  • Fox News gave Trump confidential info on Biden campaign, Dominion filing alleges

    04:17
  • Now Playing

    The exploitation of migrant children in America

    04:18
  • UP NEXT

    Donald Trump wins CPAC straw poll with 62% of the vote

    02:57

  • Rev. William Barber: 'When you block living wages people die'

    06:33

  • Congressman Bowman sends Florida Governor Ron DeSantis anti-racist books

    03:46

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All