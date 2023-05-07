IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Comedian Cristela Alonzo explains why WGA writers are on strike

  • 'We need more humanity': End of Title 42 allows for reset on how America addresses immigration 

  • Listen to the families

    The E. Jean Carroll trial is wrapping up, with the judge expected to hear closing arguments Monday

    Texas mall shooting underscores the need for gun safety legislation

  • Authorities respond to 'active shooter incident' at Texas outlet mall

  • 'A lot of my upbringing was framed around fear': The Evangelical influence on GOP politics

  • The implications of President Biden’s expected matchup with Donald Trump in 2024

  • Why E. Jean Carroll is likely to win her lawsuit against Trump

  • 'The Republican Party is responsible': Amid Texas shooting, increased calls for change to state’s lax gun laws

  • Florida Democrat: DeSantis becoming known for attacking Disney and democracy

  • A bulwark against MAGA extremism

  • Ohio lawmaker on the fight to put abortion rights on the ballot

  • New 'Camelot' adaptation brings show into 21st century

  • Bestselling author speaks on why healthcare is broken and grief is complicated

  • Pence testifies before Jan. 6 grand jury as insurrection investigation looms over GOP primary

  • NBC News: Biden preparing for reelection bid as Trump continues hold over GOP base

  • 'Lawmakers have no choice but to listen': Young Americans lead gun reform movement

  • Rep. Robin Kelly: Racism is the reason for high Black maternal mortality rates

  • Supreme Court’s abortion pill ruling leaves providers in limbo

American Voices

The E. Jean Carroll trial is wrapping up, with the judge expected to hear closing arguments Monday

The E. Jean Carroll trial is wrapping up, with the judge expected to hear closing arguments Monday. Former president Donald Trump has continued to deny all of Carroll’s rape allegations, referring to it as a “hoax.” However, in his deposition tape, Trump doubled down on his infamous Access Hollywood comments when he referred to grabbing women by their genitalia. Meanwhile, four recent Proud Boy convictions could be hurting hurt Trump's January. 6th case. Alicia Menendez sat down with her panel on American Voices to discuss.May 7, 2023

