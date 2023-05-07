The E. Jean Carroll trial is wrapping up, with the judge expected to hear closing arguments Monday. Former president Donald Trump has continued to deny all of Carroll’s rape allegations, referring to it as a “hoax.” However, in his deposition tape, Trump doubled down on his infamous Access Hollywood comments when he referred to grabbing women by their genitalia. Meanwhile, four recent Proud Boy convictions could be hurting hurt Trump's January. 6th case. Alicia Menendez sat down with her panel on American Voices to discuss.May 7, 2023