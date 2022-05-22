IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

American Voices

The dangers of spreading the racist 'replacement theory'

05:39

A handful of Republicans are still echoing the “great replacement theory” following the mass shooting at a Buffalo grocery story. A political panel joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the harm of the racist conspiracy.May 22, 2022

