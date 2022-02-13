Florida Governor Ron DeSantis voiced support for the state’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. Equality Florida Press Secretary Brandon Wolf and former U.S. Representatives Debbie Mucarsel-Powell & David Jolly joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the impact of Florida’s culture war politics. Feb. 13, 2022
The danger of Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' bill
07:33
