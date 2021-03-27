The continued push to welcome migrants with dignity

The recent death of a 9-year-old girl who drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande River serves as a reminder of the toll migrants face when seeking asylum in the United States. MSNBC’s host of "American Voices" Alicia Menendez is joined by Aura Bogado, she's the senior reporter for Reveal, and Lindsay Toczylowski, the Executive Director of the Immigrant Defenders Law Center. They discuss what’s at stake for the migrants coming to the border and what needs to be done to make the process work safely.