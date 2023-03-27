IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court race touted as most consequential race of 2023

    06:08
  • Now Playing

    The case for indicting Trump: ‘Play unprecedented games, win unprecedented prizes’

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Lawsuit threatens access to abortion pill nationwide

    03:52

  • Trump attacks prosecutors during first 2024 campaign rally

    04:28

  • An unprecedented moment in history

    04:49

  • Donald Trump ramps up attacks against Ron DeSantis

    03:45

  • Trump vows ‘retribution’ at first official campaign rally

    04:09

  • Prof. Tiffany Green: Residents in Wisconsin were living in post-Roe world before Dobbs decision

    03:21

  • How the far-right is responding to Trump’s threats against prosecutors

    05:10

  • 'It’s just a travesty': Republican-led delegation visits jailed Jan. 6 defendants

    04:03

  • Trump’s ex-chief of staff Mark Meadows ordered to testify in January 6 probe

    04:27

  • Trump special counsel secures key witnesses

    04:17

  • Gov. DeSantis hits back at Donald Trump following weeks of ridicule

    03:57

  • Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene claims January 6 was not an insurrection

    03:46

  • Michael Beschloss: ‘We’ve never seen anything like this in the whole history of the U.S.’

    03:31

  • Texas doctor says banning abortion is a 'racist act' 

    03:52

  • New memoir adds diversity to addiction and sobriety literature

    03:55

  • What Trump’s last-minute witness means for the Manhattan investigation

    01:59

  • Trump and DeSantis tapping into grievance politics ahead of 2024 primary battle

    03:58

  • Tennessee lawmaker shares personal abortion story in fight for abortion rights

    04:13

American Voices

The case for indicting Trump: ‘Play unprecedented games, win unprecedented prizes’

03:31

House Republicans are still trying to interfere with the Trump hush money probe, sending a second letter to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg demanding his testimony. Boston Globe Opinion columnist Renée Graham and Washington Post reporter Azi Paybarah discuss whether the G.O.P. will waver as dozens of former prosecutors condemn the targeting of Bragg.March 27, 2023

  • Wisconsin Supreme Court race touted as most consequential race of 2023

    06:08
  • Now Playing

    The case for indicting Trump: ‘Play unprecedented games, win unprecedented prizes’

    03:31
  • UP NEXT

    Lawsuit threatens access to abortion pill nationwide

    03:52

  • Trump attacks prosecutors during first 2024 campaign rally

    04:28

  • An unprecedented moment in history

    04:49

  • Donald Trump ramps up attacks against Ron DeSantis

    03:45

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All