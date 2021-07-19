The argument to rally an international response to Cuba

As protests continue calling attention to the humanitarian crises in Cuba, the Cuban government upped its police presence on the island and blocked internet access to stifle anti-government efforts. Dan Restrepo, senior fellow at the Center for American Progress, joins American Voices with Alicia Menendez to explain the techniques used by Cuba to oppress its people amid calls to end the communist regime and discusses the best ways the U.S. Government and allies can work together to help Cubans.