    The Anatomy of the Manhunt for the Maine Mass Shooter

    03:18
    House Minority Leader Jeffries speaks on newly elected House Speaker and gun control

    09:56

  • ‘We’re trying to get through this’: Maine shooting victim’s brother speaks out

    06:49

  • Maine officials say Lewiston gunman was found dead in truck trailer

    05:30

  • 'The first real night of rest any of us got' - Lewiston reacts to mass shooting suspect found dead

    05:11

  • Relief and pain for Maine community after police find mass shooter dead

    02:57

  • Suspect in Maine mass shooting found dead

    03:10

  • Shooting victim's father on suspect's death: It will leave me empty forever

    04:37

  • Maine Rep. Chellie Pingree: Now's the time to make some real change

    05:16

  • Maine Gov. Janet Mills: Shooting suspect Robert Card is dead

    11:53

  • Officials: Shooting suspect dead by self-inflicted gunshot wound

    07:00

  • Suspected Maine shooter found dead, law enforcement sources tell NBC News

    02:20

  • Maine shelter-in-place order lifted, hunting prohibited in Lewiston and nearby areas

    01:44

  • Identities of the 18 victims in the Maine mass shooting revealed

    02:44

  • 'This is about mental health and it's also about guns'

    10:43

  • Maine doctor describes treating 'devastating' wounds of Lewiston victims

    05:27

  • Police questioned about ‘yellow flag’ warnings prior to Maine shootings

    01:57

  • Maine police confirm note found, say dive teams will search river near suspect's car

    02:26

  • Lewiston manhunt: Why mental illness is not always disqualifying for gun ownership

    06:14

  • Manhunt underway for suspect in Lewiston, Maine mass shooting

    04:06

American Voices

The Anatomy of the Manhunt for the Maine Mass Shooter

03:18

As Maine law enforcement tries to piece together the history and motive of the Lewiston mass shooter, it’s important to remember to vast challenges that authorities face when investigating a catastrophe like this. There’s also the fact that Maine’s lax gun laws created the conditions that led to this latest mass shooting. MSNBC National Security Analyst Frank Figliuzzi unpacks all of this with American Voices host Alicia Menendez.Oct. 28, 2023

