The American Families Plan: What’s in it for women?

Although the economy is beginning to show signs of recovery, millions of women are still unable to return to the workforce due to lack of childcare, putting them at risk of being left behind. Chabeli Carrazana, Economy reporter for The 19th, and Zerlina Maxwell, Host of "Zerlina" on Peacock, Senior Director of Progressive Programming for SiriusXM, and author of 'The End of White Politics', join American Voices with Alicia Menendez to talk about how President Biden’s “American Families Plan” will help working mothers reenter the labor force and how that benefits the overall economy.