    Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez condemns Texas GOP's inaction on gun violence

American Voices

Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez condemns Texas GOP’s inaction on gun violence

02:50

American Voices host Alicia Menendez sits down with Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez to talk about the GOP’s refusal to move forward with gun control laws after the Uvalde school massacre. Senator Gutierrez says he’s tired of hearing people talk; he wants action and accountability.Aug. 28, 2022

    Texas State Senator Roland Gutierrez condemns Texas GOP's inaction on gun violence

