IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Climate legislation stalls while the dangers of the issue prevail

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Texas showcases the state of GOP politics

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Warning from Canadian newspaper: ‘American democracy could collapse’

    02:46

  • White House advisors say U.S. needs new COVID-19 strategy

    07:14

  • President Biden to push for voting protection during visit to Atlanta

    06:07

  • January 6th Committee projects optimism over Pence meeting

    07:26

  • Ted Cruz and the power of Fox News

    04:54

  • 'This is not a test, our democracy is in peril': Mayors fight for federal voting rights legislation

    06:10

  • Investigating the broad plot to overturn the 2020 election

    10:29

  • How to find time for creativity and self-care during the pandemic

    05:11

  • New Corbevax vaccine could be global game changer

    05:55

  • ‘The guns will come out at the last minute’: The next wave of far-right extremism

    07:14

  • Climate change is our greatest existential threat

    02:35

  • Neighboring communities pitch in to help CO wildfire victims

    04:13

  • Education Secretary urges schools to stay open amid Omicron surge

    05:22

  • Jan. 6 committee sets stage for public hearings

    08:00

  • Voters under 30 could be key to winning midterms

    05:50

  • Rev. Barber: What if we have a massive turnout of poor and low-wealth people in the midterms?

    05:29

  • Jan. 6 committee stages public hearings as lawmakers reflect on anniversary of Capitol attack

    07:38

  • Ghislaine Maxwell trial: What to expect from closing arguments

    05:54

American Voices

Texas showcases the state of GOP politics

04:20

Gov. Greg Abbott announced his bid for re-election from the Rio Grande Valley, following a year of turmoil in Texas from Covid mandate fights to tough voting restrictions challenged by the Justice Department. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC political analyst and Former HUD Secretary, Julián Castro, to discuss how Democrats can win in Texas, and what Senator Ted Cruz’s backtracking of his Jan. 6 “terrorist” comments tell about the state of the Republican party. Jan. 10, 2022

  • Climate legislation stalls while the dangers of the issue prevail

    02:05
  • Now Playing

    Texas showcases the state of GOP politics

    04:20
  • UP NEXT

    Warning from Canadian newspaper: ‘American democracy could collapse’

    02:46

  • White House advisors say U.S. needs new COVID-19 strategy

    07:14

  • President Biden to push for voting protection during visit to Atlanta

    06:07

  • January 6th Committee projects optimism over Pence meeting

    07:26

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All