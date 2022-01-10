Gov. Greg Abbott announced his bid for re-election from the Rio Grande Valley, following a year of turmoil in Texas from Covid mandate fights to tough voting restrictions challenged by the Justice Department. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC political analyst and Former HUD Secretary, Julián Castro, to discuss how Democrats can win in Texas, and what Senator Ted Cruz’s backtracking of his Jan. 6 “terrorist” comments tell about the state of the Republican party. Jan. 10, 2022
Climate legislation stalls while the dangers of the issue prevail
02:05
Now Playing
Texas showcases the state of GOP politics
04:20
UP NEXT
Warning from Canadian newspaper: ‘American democracy could collapse’
02:46
White House advisors say U.S. needs new COVID-19 strategy
07:14
President Biden to push for voting protection during visit to Atlanta
06:07
January 6th Committee projects optimism over Pence meeting