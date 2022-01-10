Texas showcases the state of GOP politics

Gov. Greg Abbott announced his bid for re-election from the Rio Grande Valley, following a year of turmoil in Texas from Covid mandate fights to tough voting restrictions challenged by the Justice Department. MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by MSNBC political analyst and Former HUD Secretary, Julián Castro, to discuss how Democrats can win in Texas, and what Senator Ted Cruz’s backtracking of his Jan. 6 “terrorist” comments tell about the state of the Republican party. Jan. 10, 2022