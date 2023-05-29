IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Texas Republicans hold AG Ken Paxton accountable in House impeachment vote

    McCarthy’s far-right critics balk at debt limit deal

  • House Republicans use debt ceiling talks as negotiation tactic to push through GOP agenda

  • President Biden urging House Democrats to back deal on debt ceiling

  • Combative debt ceiling process in question as deal is reached

  • Deal over debt limit sets stage for votes in Congress

  • How Democratic Secretaries of State are fighting for reproductive rights

  • Trump could lose millions and face criminal charges if he keeps discussing court cases

  • President Biden and Speaker McCarthy talk on phone as debt talks stretch on

  • Texas AG Paxton to face Senate trial following historic impeachment

  • 'When LGBTQ people are under attack, everybody loses': Far-right wages war on Pride merch

  • Texas AG Ken Paxton impeachment sparked by 2020 investigation

  • Congressman Espaillat: We cannot let the economy fall of the cliff

  • Texas House votes to impeach Attorney General Ken Paxton

  • Comedian Hari Kondabolu talks pandemic baby, the American Dream and AOC

  • Rep. Deborah Ross: North Carolina abortion ban turns the clock back 50 years

  • Top Trump attorney says he quit over legal team's in-fighting

  • Rep. Eric Swalwell: Democrats need to make clear raising debt limit is paying 'Trump's tab'

  • Florida Dreamers recipients display the power of their voices in fight for in-state college tuition

American Voices

Texas Republicans hold AG Ken Paxton accountable in House impeachment vote

MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez is joined by Democratic Texas State Rep. James Talarico, who voted to impeach state Attorney General Ken Paxton, to discuss the lessons of the bipartisan fight for accountability and what it means for democracy nationwide. May 29, 2023

