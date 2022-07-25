IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • New memoir 'Illegally Yours' details the fears of living undocumented in America

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    Texas moms form new group to vote Governor Greg Abbott out of office

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee lays out breadcrumbs for Justice Department

    03:08

  • Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

    04:03

  • Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

    03:06

  • The World Health Organization Declares Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency

    02:02

  • Republican lawmakers split on same-sex marriage despite overwhelming support among voters

    03:48

  • Congresswoman Sara Jacobs shares personal story as Congress fights to protect access to contraception

    03:23

  • Far-right extremists attack librarians as part of a push to establish an authoritarian America

    01:26

  • Texas Congresswoman on life after Roe: 'There’s just chaos and confusion on the ground'

    04:29

  • 'Systemic failures, that was an understatement': Texas State Rep. Gutierrez reacts to new Uvalde report

    04:39

  • Texas GOP leaders take action on everything but the power grid

    02:00

  • Steve Bannon's contempt of Congress trial set to begin

    04:28

  • Jan. 6 expects to get Secret Service texts by Tuesday as the panel prepares for final summer hearing

    05:32

  • 'The key job of the leader is to make decisions': Police failures plagued Uvalde school shooting

    03:39

  • Young voters want new lawmakers

    04:38

  • The plot to sabotage American elections

    03:27

  • OBGYN weighs in on 10-year-old rape/abortion case

    04:17

  • Jan. 6 committee interview former Overstock CEO over ‘Unhinged’ White House meeting

    03:55

  • 'What are they telling us, it can happen again': Lessons learned from former Oath Keeper’s Jan. 6th testimony

    03:12

American Voices

Texas moms form new group to vote Governor Greg Abbott out of office

03:35

A new group of Texas mom is on the air with new ads attacking the leadership of Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Nancy Thompson, Founder of Mothers Against Greg Abbott joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss the coalition to oust the Republican leader. July 25, 2022

  • New memoir 'Illegally Yours' details the fears of living undocumented in America

    05:08
  • Now Playing

    Texas moms form new group to vote Governor Greg Abbott out of office

    03:35
  • UP NEXT

    Jan. 6 committee lays out breadcrumbs for Justice Department

    03:08

  • Why the Justice Dept. is holding off on charging Trump

    04:03

  • Secret Service driver hires Trump-world lawyer

    03:06

  • The World Health Organization Declares Monkeypox a Global Health Emergency

    02:02

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All