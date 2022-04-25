Texas mom faces death penalty

Melissa Lucio is expected to be executed Wednesday for the death of her toddler, even though evidence shows her daughter died from a fall down a flight of stairs. It’s widely believed that Lucio was coerced into a false confession, taking responsibility for her daughter’s death. Lucio’s attorney and a reporter investigating her case joined American Voices with guest host Maria Teresa Kumar to discuss the facts surrounding this case and whether there’s any hope for Lucio to live past Wednesday. April 25, 2022