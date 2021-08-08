Texas House Democrats sue Governor Abbott in battle over voting rights

Texas House Democrats added a new tool in their effort to protect ballot access: a federal lawsuit. 22 Texas Democrats sued Governor Abbott and other GOP leaders in the fight to bring lawmakers back to Austin for a second special session. State Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer and State Rep. Ron Reynolds joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss their push to prevent the ultraconservative Texas Legislature from passing a restrictive voting bill.Aug. 8, 2021