Texas GOP working to redraw maps to favor Republicans as Senate Democrats introduce voter protections bill
Texas Republicans are entering the redistricting process with hopes of redrawing their maps to protect incumbent Republicans. Meantime, Democrats in the U.S. Senate just rolled out a new plan to protect ballot access. Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the Poor People's Campaign joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss his push to convince the Senate to overcome the filibuster. Sept. 20, 2021