Republicans in Texas have introduced more than two dozen bills targeting voting access. Charlie Bonner, Communications Director of MOVE Texas, Cristina Tzintzun Ramirez, Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Jolt, and Chris Hollins, Former County Clerk in Harris County, join MSNBC’s host of “American Voices” Alicia Menendez to discuss efforts on the ground to fight back in the attack against voting rights.