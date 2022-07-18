Texas Congresswoman on life after Roe: 'There’s just chaos and confusion on the ground'

While it’s not expected to pass the Senate, Rep. Lizzie Fletcher (D-TX) authored a bill that passed in the House aiming to protect pregnant people traveling out-of-state for care where abortion access is legal. Rep. Fletcher joined MSNBC’s “American Voices” to discuss the fight to protect reproductive access for Texans, and weighs in on the latest report detailing the failed police response in Uvalde, Texas on May 24. July 18, 2022