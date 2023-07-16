Texas Congressman on House defense spending bill: “A number of these crazy amendments came out of my crazy state”

Texas Representative Jasmine Crockett is calling out Republicans in her state and the rest of Congress who backed a defense spending bill stuffed with “crazy” amendments attacking civil rights. Crockett joined American Voices host Alicia Menendez to discuss how the GOP-backed bill is impacting the lives of our service members. July 16, 2023