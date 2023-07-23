IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Texans sue over the state’s abortion ban

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    When to expect Trump’s next indictment

    04:46

  • 'Bringing liars to justice.' How Arizona's Secretary of State is working to safeguard elections

    03:31

  • Why Trump declined an invitation to appear before the Jan. 6 grand jury

    04:02

  • Rachel Carmona: Nonprescription birth control is a game changer

    03:48

  • Ron DeSantis fires staff as campaign burns through cash

    04:23

  • Vladimir Putin threatens to cut off Ukrainian grain exports as questions persist about cluster munitions

    03:18

  • Trump tests new slogan: ‘I’m being indicted for you’

    04:43

  • Texas Congressman on House defense spending bill: “A number of these crazy amendments came out of my crazy state”

    04:01

  • SAG-AFTRA leader: ‘We’re not here to block A.I., we’re here to put guardrails in’

    04:25

  • Birth control soon to be available over-the-counter

    04:01

  • Iowa passes abortion ban, but the fight is not over

    03:26

  • Vermont grappling with unprecedented floods

    03:14

  • Extreme weather and climate change seen from a meteorologist’s eyes

    03:53

  • House GOP prioritizing attacks on civil rights over reaching a deal to fund military

    03:46

  • The high stakes of this year’s NATO Summit in Lithuania

    05:00

  • Special Counsel Jack Smith zeroes in on 'fake electors' scheme in Jan. 6 investigation

    04:35

  • Biden arrives in U.K. ahead of NATO summit as Russia’s war in Ukraine tests presidential field

    03:30

  • New drug to slow Alzheimer's comes with high price tag and warnings

    04:42

  • Rep. Garcia on Freedom Caucus : 'Republican House members are in total disarray'

    05:38

American Voices

Texans sue over the state’s abortion ban

06:25

The state of Texas has a near total abortion ban and some Texans are fighting back. This week,15 plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Texas’s abortion ban, claiming that its vague wording put their health at risk. One woman became so emotional recounting her story, that she threw up on the stand. Attorney, Molly Duane, and plaintiff Taylor Edwards dive into the lawsuit with American Voices host Alicia Menendez and address what they hope Americans will take away from their testimonies.July 23, 2023

  • Now Playing

    Texans sue over the state’s abortion ban

    06:25
  • UP NEXT

    When to expect Trump’s next indictment

    04:46

  • 'Bringing liars to justice.' How Arizona's Secretary of State is working to safeguard elections

    03:31

  • Why Trump declined an invitation to appear before the Jan. 6 grand jury

    04:02

  • Rachel Carmona: Nonprescription birth control is a game changer

    03:48

  • Ron DeSantis fires staff as campaign burns through cash

    04:23

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All