Texans sue over the state’s abortion ban

The state of Texas has a near total abortion ban and some Texans are fighting back. This week,15 plaintiffs filed a lawsuit against Texas’s abortion ban, claiming that its vague wording put their health at risk. One woman became so emotional recounting her story, that she threw up on the stand. Attorney, Molly Duane, and plaintiff Taylor Edwards dive into the lawsuit with American Voices host Alicia Menendez and address what they hope Americans will take away from their testimonies.July 23, 2023